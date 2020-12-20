CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.61

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 13103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

