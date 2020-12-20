Critical Comparison: ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ZAGG has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZAGG and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG -8.96% 11.51% 4.31% FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZAGG and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG 0 2 1 0 2.33 FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZAGG presently has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.93%. Given ZAGG’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZAGG is more favorable than FirstCash.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZAGG and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG $521.92 million 0.24 $13.92 million $0.85 4.92 FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.61 $164.62 million $3.89 18.60

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than ZAGG. ZAGG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of ZAGG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ZAGG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstCash beats ZAGG on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Website at ZAGG.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate cellphone repair locations, kiosks, and ZAGG-branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

