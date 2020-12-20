CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $203.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.47 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $205.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $7,607,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,192 shares of company stock valued at $156,707,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

