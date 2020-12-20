Crust (CRU) Price Hits $3.91 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00016812 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $526,098.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003788 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 969,808 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

