Cryptaur Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $952.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00375190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

