Cryptoindex.com 100 One Day Volume Reaches $2,571.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $2,571.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00366985 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017370 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

