Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0591 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $3,604.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00369557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,806 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

