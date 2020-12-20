Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,096 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

