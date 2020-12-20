Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 131,517 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 245,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.