Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

NYSE TKR opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

