Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,081 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $133.38 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,802. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

