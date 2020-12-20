Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAON by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

