CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Up 50%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shot up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.50. 8,810,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,443% from the average session volume of 116,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,477 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.