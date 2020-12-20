DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00362578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025876 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

