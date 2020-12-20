DAEX Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $5,028.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00360932 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026322 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

