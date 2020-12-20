DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops One Day Volume of $132,202.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, Bitmart and txbit.io. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $132,202.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00364537 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025021 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,150,545,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, txbit.io, Bitbox, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

