Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $116.16 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.