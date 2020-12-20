Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.40 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 62.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

