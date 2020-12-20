David M. Demski Sells 52,356 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globus Medical stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

