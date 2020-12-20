David R. Harlow Sells 20,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

