David Sangster Sells 19,394 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $615,371.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,486.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76.

Shares of NTNX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

