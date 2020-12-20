Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $8.21 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $219,150.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,720,128 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

