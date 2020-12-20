DecentBet Market Cap Tops $300,644.90 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $300,644.90 and approximately $411.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00361064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025798 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.