DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181,535.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $181,535.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002415 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015243 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,385,836 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

