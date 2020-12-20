DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $181,535.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $181,535.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002415 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015243 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,385,836 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.