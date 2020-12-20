Desire (DSR) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $17,355.49 and approximately $19,909.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,142.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.35 or 0.02714479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00488358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.01493610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00648762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00312902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00077081 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

