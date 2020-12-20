Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $182.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.64.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $161.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

