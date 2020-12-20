Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €16.89 ($19.87). The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

