DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in DHT by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 2,901,659 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in DHT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

