Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $431,323.34 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 74.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $431,323.34 and $20,673.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034127 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

