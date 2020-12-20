Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

