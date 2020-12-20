DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). DMC Global reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a P/E ratio of -116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

