DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff Sells 6,652 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $241.00 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DocuSign by 10.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

