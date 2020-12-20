Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,768.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

