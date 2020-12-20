Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.86.

DPZ stock opened at $396.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average of $392.65. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

