Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DORM. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.39 on Friday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 31.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

