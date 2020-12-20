Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.60

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:DGNR)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

