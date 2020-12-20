Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €37.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.32 ($36.84).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €33.38 ($39.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

