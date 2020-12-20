DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $397.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

