Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$47.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

DND stock opened at C$43.77 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.76.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6302864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

