Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $361,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $940,238. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

