Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 270,599 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 107.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.