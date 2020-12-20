eBoost 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $154,044.65 and $78.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

