Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Insider Buys £9,957.39 in Stock

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.89) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment Company has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of £144.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

Get Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

About Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.