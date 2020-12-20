Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $64.41 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

