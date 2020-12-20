ELA Coin (ELAC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00141686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00745519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00170031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00075288 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.