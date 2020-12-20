Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,802,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.