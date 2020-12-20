Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Trading Up 19.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) were up 19.7% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 2,129,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average daily volume of 325,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Specifically, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 73,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $152,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,441 shares in the company, valued at $337,411.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

