Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Ener-Core shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ener-Core Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ener-Core and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.