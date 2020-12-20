Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $56.12 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00006519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Energi has a market cap of $56.12 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00145742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00778666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00174890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00117997 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,146,230 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

